Shehnaaz Gill’s bodyguard pushes away her fans; Watch to know what the actress did next
Shehnaaz Gill’s video is going viral on social media where she is seen scolding her bodyguard as he pushes away her fans as came towards her to click selfie with the actress.
Shehnaaz Gill is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often treats her fans with fashionable pics of herself. Shehnaaz Gill is fans' favourite and she also loves to spend time with them. Whenever she is in a public place, she is surrounded by fans who wish to take selfies with her. She happily and sweetly obliges them.
Shehnaaz Gill’s viral video
In a viral video clip, it was seen Shehnaaz was all dressed up in a yellow pantsuit and was in a building. Shahnaz Gill had gone to Dubai to participate in an event. After the program was over, Shahnaz was going towards the lift when a huge crowd of fans gathered around her. As the crowd increased around the actress, her bodyguard tried to push some of the people away so she could proceed towards the lift.
Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction
Seeing her bodyguard’s actions, Shehnaaz stood by her fans and got angry at the bodyguard. She said to him, “What is your problem? He is just taking pictures with me.” Seeing her reaction, all the fans present there started clapping for her. They felt amazing that Shehnaaz took a stand for her fans.
As soon as the video went on social media, fans of the actress are appreciating her actions. Her video of scolding the bodyguard has become viral.
Fans Shower love on Shehnaaz Gill
A fan of Shehnaaz Gill sent her a diamond necklace, along with her a crown, keyring and chocolates. She also sent a handwritten letter as she expressed her affection for the actress.
Shahnaz Gill's professional life
Shehnaaz Gill came to the limelight after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
