Shehnaaz Gill’s bodyguard pushes away her fans; Watch to know what the actress did next

Shehnaaz Gill is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often treats her fans with fashionable pics of herself. Shehnaaz Gill is fans' favourite and she also loves to spend time with them. Whenever she is in a public place, she is surrounded by fans who wish to take selfies with her. She happily and sweetly obliges them.

In a viral video clip, it was seen Shehnaaz was all dressed up in a yellow pantsuit and was in a building. Shahnaz Gill had gone to Dubai to participate in an event. After the program was over, Shahnaz was going towards the lift when a huge crowd of fans gathered around her. As the crowd increased around the actress, her bodyguard tried to push some of the people away so she could proceed towards the lift.

Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction

Seeing her bodyguard’s actions, Shehnaaz stood by her fans and got angry at the bodyguard. She said to him, “What is your problem? He is just taking pictures with me.” Seeing her reaction, all the fans present there started clapping for her. They felt amazing that Shehnaaz took a stand for her fans.

As soon as the video went on social media, fans of the actress are appreciating her actions. Her video of scolding the bodyguard has become viral.

Fans Shower love on Shehnaaz Gill

A fan of Shehnaaz Gill sent her a diamond necklace, along with her a crown, keyring and chocolates. She also sent a handwritten letter as she expressed her affection for the actress.