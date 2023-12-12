Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaaz on Siddharth Shukla's birthday: 'Hope you’re having the best time in heaven'

The nation mourned the death of popular actor and Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla on 2nd September 2020. The news came as a shock for almost everyone. While Sidharth's mother and friends were completely heartbroken, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a shattered state at his funeral.

Today, (12th December 2023) on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, many fans remembered the actor for his charming personality, one-liners, and effortless humor. Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaaz Badesha also remembered the actor on this day.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaaz Badesha posts for Sidharth Shukla

Taking to his social media, Shahbaaz shared his picture with Sidharth Shukla from his stay in Bigg Boss 13's house during the connections week and shared a special message for the Balika Vadhu actor. Shahbaaz wrote, "Happy birthday sher. I feel so blessed that you were a part of our life. Hope you’re having the best time in heaven. Happy birthday again @realsidharthshukla."

Have a look at Shahbaaz Badesha's Instagram post for Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's journey in the industry

Sidharth Shukla entered showbiz and did a few modeling projects. The actor rose to fame with his stints in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. His chemistry with actresses like Pratyusha Banerjee, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai has been quite appreciated. He also won the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

The actor tasted a lot of fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. His personality stood out among the rest of the contestants. From being a great friend to an impressive competitor, the actor showcased almost all of the shades of his personality. He was effortlessly himself on the show and got appreciation from Salman Khan many times.

Sidharth also managed to put across his point of view many times in front of Salman Khan and explained his stance with dignity and maturity. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill won many hearts. People fondly called them #SidNaaz.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shukla also entered the fourteenth season of the show as one of the seniors and changed the dynamics of the show.

