Shehnaaz Gill’s dance with Guru Randhawa to posing with Vicky Kaushal; Diwali parties attended by the diva

Shehnaaz Gill is among the leading names in the entertainment industry. She is a Punjabi singer and actress, who rose to fame when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Within a few days, she became an audience favourite with her adorable looks and innocent personality. The actress went through a massive transformation after the show and became a fashion icon. The gorgeous actress was seen having a gala time this Diwali as she partied with numerous other stars. Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party

Shehnaaz earlier attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party where she got clicked with numerous stars like Vicky Kaushal, Rupali Ganguly, Daisy Shah, Pulkit Samrat, among others. She looked stunning in a black shimmery saree and a backless blouse. She paired the look with stone work delicate drop earrings and a beautiful bangle. Shehnaaz Gill bumped into Vicky Kaushal at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash and the two were happy to see each other. Shehnaaz clicked several pictures with the handsome hunk and shared them with her fans on her Instagram handle. Sharing these snaps, Shehnaaz captioned it as, "Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch @vickykaushal09." Vicky Kaushal also reposted Shehnaaz's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Milke bohot changa lagya @shehnaazgill!Rabb hamesha khushiyaan bakshe." See post here-

Another Diwali Party The actress was also spotted having a gala time at another Diwali party. She was seen dancing happily with Punjabi star Guru Randhawa. She also did a signature move of Guru. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked stunning in a beige lehenga with stonework jewellery. It was a deep-neck designer blouse with backless detailing and her skirt had a floral print. A fan had shared the post on Twitter, as she wrote, “Shehnaaz dancing with guruRandhwa Nd the caption " With india's fav @ishehnaaz_gill" See the Twitter post here-

She also got clicked with High rated Gabru star, see the photo here-