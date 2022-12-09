Shehnaaz Gill's electric blue sequin feather midi dress is a perfect outfit a party-goer can count on

It's the official sequin season, and we know you party enthusiasts are all set to slide into those dancing shoes and blingy outfits to celebrate the last month of the year! Sparkles are rolling, and we're drooling. And bewitching colors like blue and black are created to outshine your look, and it is never disappointing. Blue and bling perfectly blend with each other, and the color is easy to please, fun to style, and sure to make a style statement.

Celebrities have often been the trendsetters who have dished out outfit ideas for all seasons and celebrations. Putting up her best like always, Shehnaaz Gill is embracing shine lately, and the aesthetic of her latest look was too disco ball-like. Shehnaaz graced Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 with rapper MC Square to promote their recently released music video 'Ghani Syaani', which is already a hit among their fans.