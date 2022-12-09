Shehnaaz Gill's electric blue sequin feather midi dress is a perfect outfit a party-goer can count on
Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square graced Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 to promote their song 'Ghani Syaani.'
It's the official sequin season, and we know you party enthusiasts are all set to slide into those dancing shoes and blingy outfits to celebrate the last month of the year! Sparkles are rolling, and we're drooling. And bewitching colors like blue and black are created to outshine your look, and it is never disappointing. Blue and bling perfectly blend with each other, and the color is easy to please, fun to style, and sure to make a style statement.
Celebrities have often been the trendsetters who have dished out outfit ideas for all seasons and celebrations. Putting up her best like always, Shehnaaz Gill is embracing shine lately, and the aesthetic of her latest look was too disco ball-like. Shehnaaz graced Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 with rapper MC Square to promote their recently released music video 'Ghani Syaani', which is already a hit among their fans.
Shehnaaz's sequined outfit will drop your jaws:
Shehnaaz Gill's recent look has got the town talking for all the right reasons and we are sure you won't stop gazing at her sheer beauty. The diva opted for a strapless electric blue body-hugging sequined midi outfit that came with feathery details at the edge. She let her outfit shine bright and kept her accessories minimal by opting for diamond-studded hoops and rings. Her pink-shaded eye makeup and that perfect wing liner elevated the look of her ensemble. Adding a barbiecore touch to her sequined dress, Shehnaaz donned hot pink heels that scream fashion.
Take a look at her PICS here-
Shehnaaz Gill's work front:
Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her chat show on her YouTube channel named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal to promote their films. Along with this, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
About Ghani Syaani:
Ghani Syaani is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, lyrics are penned by MC Square. The music video sees MC Square crooning Ghani Syaani, which is soothing whereas Shehnaaz's impressive Haryanvi rap just takes the song to a higher level. The music is given by Rajat Nagpal. Shot in Rajasthan, the song has been released on December 5 on the Play DM YouTube channel.
