Shehnaaz Gill's elegant floral printed saree and sheer beauty will definitely leave you amazed; PICS

The wedding season is going on in full swing and with grooving on desi beats, decking up in glamorous outfits is equally important! Speaking about glam, nothing can dim the shine that heavily embellished ethnic attires offer. It's that time of the year when you need to pick the best shararas, lehengas, ethnic co-ords, suits, and saree from your wardrobe and style them with grace. If you wish to keep it quick, subtle but fantastic, nothing can be a better option, other than a floral saree. If you think sarees are too cliche, our celebrities have often stunned us by styling them with versatility.

As we speak about celebs, one such star who has always been attracted to avant-garde style is Fashion Queen Shehnaaz Gill. Time and again, Shehnaaz has simply stunned us with her fashion statement, and we are totally bowled over her wardrobe collection. You would definitely agree when we say that sarees are Shehnaaz's soul outfit! Let's take a look at the diva's recent gorgeous picture that will sweep your feet off the floor.