Shehnaaz Gill's elegant floral printed saree and sheer beauty will definitely leave you amazed; PICS
Fashion Queen Shehnaaz Gill yet again flaunts her sartorial choices and leaves fans stunned by her beauty.
The wedding season is going on in full swing and with grooving on desi beats, decking up in glamorous outfits is equally important! Speaking about glam, nothing can dim the shine that heavily embellished ethnic attires offer. It's that time of the year when you need to pick the best shararas, lehengas, ethnic co-ords, suits, and saree from your wardrobe and style them with grace. If you wish to keep it quick, subtle but fantastic, nothing can be a better option, other than a floral saree. If you think sarees are too cliche, our celebrities have often stunned us by styling them with versatility.
As we speak about celebs, one such star who has always been attracted to avant-garde style is Fashion Queen Shehnaaz Gill. Time and again, Shehnaaz has simply stunned us with her fashion statement, and we are totally bowled over her wardrobe collection. You would definitely agree when we say that sarees are Shehnaaz's soul outfit! Let's take a look at the diva's recent gorgeous picture that will sweep your feet off the floor.
Shehnaaz Gill's new look:
Ditching the extravagant heavily embellished ensembles, Shehnaaz hopped on the ongoing ombre saree trend and nailed it like a goddess. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which, she looks absolutely breathtaking draped in a pink and white ombre dupion silk floral printed six-yard and exudes elegance as she poses for the pictures. Her saree is beautifully adorned with floral motifs on the border and is draped very well. She paired her six-yard with a floral printed sleeveless blouse that perfectly elevates her look. Shehnaaz completed her look by donning diamond jewelry with her outfit. She went for subtle makeup and styled her hair into a bun.
Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's PICS here-
Shehnaaz Gill's professional front:
Shehnaaz Gill has turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann to promote their films. Shehnaaz's first rap song Ghani Syaani with MC Square also released on December 5 on Play DM YouTube channel. Along with this, she also has her Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in her kitty.
ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's liplock to Shehnaaz Gill's stunning look: 12 PICS that went viral in 2022
A TV writer with three years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's degree in mass media, Pr... Read more