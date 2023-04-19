Shehnaaz Gill’s fans storm up social media showing love for ‘SidNaaz’; Slam Salman Khan for 'SidNaaz' comment

The team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently graced one of the most popular entertainment shows The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were accompanied on the show by their co-stars including Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. While the episode was super entertaining, one thing that sparked anger among fans is Salman Khan’s comment on ‘SidNaaz.’

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are lovingly called by fans ‘SidNaaz.’ After the show, a clip from the episode went viral that shows Salman Khan sharing why he thinks Shehnaaz Gill has not moved on yet.

Reaction of ‘SidNaaz’ fans

Shehnaaz who is quite active on social media regularly posts photos on social media. While her fans shower her with love and compliments, the comment section looks unusual from the last few days. Fans are divided as some are commenting that they would love and support Shehnaaz even when she chooses a life partner for her, while others are slamming Salman Khan for indirectly saying ‘SidNaaz’ fans are not letting her move on.

One comment reads, “Please it's a request unfollow sid please hum sid ke fan hai humko bhi acha nhi lagta jab koi usse national tv pe maara hua bole Aaj bhi sid post pe ja ke dekh lo roj comment aate hai please unfollow him and move on.” Another wrote, “Look who is talking, khud kyun shaadi nhi ki. Let her live by her choice.” While some are happy and are praising Salman for looking out for Shehnaaz. One wrote, “Love you bhai for speaking the truth.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and since then, the bond between them grew stronger. Their love story is cherished by many people till date. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021.

