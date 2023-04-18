Shehnaaz Gill’s magnificent ethnic look made fans go aww; Netizens call her ‘shahzadi’

Popular personality in the showbiz world, Shehnaaz Gill always slays with fashion game. The actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to her experimental looks. Be it ethnic or western wear, Shehnaaz surely knows how to amp us the fashion game. Take a look at her Instagram account, and you will agree with us. Her recent post has hogged the limelight as the actress looks like an absolute diva posing in a gorgeous suit.

Shehnaaz Gill’s recent social media post

The actress took to her social media to share with her fans a look in traditional ethnic wear. She was spotted attending an Iftar party in Mumbai last Sunday wearing this suit. The photoshoot is from the same day. Shehnaaz dropped a series of photos. In the first photo, the actress is seen laughing as the camera captures her. In the second photo, Shehnaaz is seen posing on a chair where her outfit is clearly visible. Wearing a heavily embellished brick red suit, minimal makeup, and heavy earrings, the actress looks straight from a set of a period drama. She wore the dupatta like a cape keeping it hanging lightly over the back.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s gorgeous pictures here:

Shehnaaz also posted the outfit details in the caption. Reacting to the photos, fans of the actress went berserk. One user wrote, “Looking so gorgeous sweetheart,” while another commented, “Isse National Crush Kyu nahi kar dete... Western ho ya traditional har dress me kaamal dikhti hai.” One fan also wrote, “Shehzadi kya farmaan hai humare liye!”

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is often spotted in the city along with her co-stars. This film marks her Bollywood debut. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. Along with Shehnaaz, the film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

The actress also hosts her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' on YouTube. Several popular celebrities grace the show to promote their movies and shows.

