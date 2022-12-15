Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper shows her love for Sidharth Shukla; Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla became the highlight of the season, and both gained a huge fan following owing to their relationship. Their fans adorably addressed them as 'SidNaaz'. Sidharth's sudden demise shook many, but the actor lives forever in many hearts. Shehnaaz, too has been vocal about expressing her gratitude towards the late actor, be it mentioning him while receiving an award or talking about him in interviews.

Recently, a picture of Shehnaaz Gill's wallpaper is going viral on social media, and Sidnaaz fans noticed something. A still from a clip where Shehnaaz was spotted leaving in her car is going viral. Though Shehnaaz's face isn't clearly visible, her phone's wallpaper caught all the attention. The actress has kept Sidharth Shukla's solo photo as her phone's wallpaper which has left SidNaaz fans emotional.

Check Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper here-

For the unversed, the nation woke up to heartbreaking news on September 2, 2021, when Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shattered millions of hearts including Shehnaaz Gill.

December 12 marked Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary. On this day, Shehnaaz shared several photos on her Instagram story remembering the late actor. She also shared a picture of Sidharth on her feed, and in the caption, she wrote, “I will see you again. 12 12", with a white heart emoji.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz will make her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.