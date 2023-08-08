Shehnaaz Gill’s recent look is all things fun and flirty, fans shower compliments

Shehnaaz Gill, the popular personality of the entertainment and showbiz world never fails to stuns with her fashion choice. The actress who made her Bollywood debut this year with none other than Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is making the most of her success and living the life. Currently, she is busy with many small and big projects, and the actress was spotted yesterday outside her minivan in a new look. Seen her new look yet? If not, then let's dive into decoding her looks and outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill's new look

Shehnaaz dazzled in a green mini dress that had pleated ruffles in the bottom part and a plunging v-neckline. The dress looks very breezy and seems perfect for a casual day out or attending events during the daytime. To keep her comfortable, she wore white sneakers. What stole the spotlight is her cropped hair. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant sported shoulder-length hair with brown highlights. The outfit is from Forever New and it is available on the brand's website at INR 5,880. Shehnaaz carried the effortless chic look so well, which looks perfect to brighten up the gloomy monsoon days. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's new look here:

Reaction of fans

Fans of the lovely actress stormed up the comment section with their compliments. One user wrote, "Damn, she looks beautiful." Another wrote, "Hot." Some also got into the long hair vs short hair debate highlighting that long hair accentuates her features best. Some are of the opinion short hair makes her look stylish, and we agree! A few fans also dropped hearts and fire emoji for the gorgeous actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she starred in the music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai alongside Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Earlier, the actor appeared as a guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, where she expressed her wish to work with the celebrated actor someday. Apart from this, Shehnaaz made her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 52-Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar's conversation to Bigg Boss getting angry, top 3 moments