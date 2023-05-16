Shehnaaz Gill’s red hot avatar from Phuket proves why the actress is a beach babe-PIC

Shehnaaz Gill is a stunner, there's no secret to that. The actress has been stealing hearts with her recent looks. From the royal photoshoot in all ethnic wear to the photoshoot in the shimmery silver skirt, Shehnaaz is making headlines with her sartorial picks. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is currently vacationing in Phuket, Thailand. From her touchdown in the tropical paradise to beach hopping every day, Shehnaaz keeps sharing glimpses of her holiday on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill's recent post on Instagram

Shehnaaz is currently in Phuket and having a gala time on her vacation. She took to social media today to share a few photos where the actress is seen posing on the sand in a red mini dress. The blue sea in the background serves as the perfect backdrop for the photo. While the first two photos show her posing on the sand with wet hair, the third photo is a cute candid where the actress is seen on a beach chair under the shade. The photos can instantly transport the viewers to the tropical paradise.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's beach avatar here:

Reaction of fans

Uploading the photos, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, "It’s TAN o clock . . ." and added a beach and wave emoji. Reacting to the photos, fans commented how the actress raised the temperature with her hot look. One user commented, "Haye garmi!" Another wrote, "Wow, Hotness alert." Others also expressed their happiness seeing Shehnaaz enjoying her time in Thailand.

Work front

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her next Bollywood film. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. This is also a multi-starrer film and promises a comedy riot with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi with Shehnaaz. An official announcement on this is not yet made.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode expecting twins, say 'We are blessed..'