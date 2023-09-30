'Shehnaaz has made everyone...': Diljit Dosanjh is all praises about his Honsla Rakh costar Shehnaaz Gill

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill has been lately in the news for her upcoming movie Thank You For Coming. The actress is known for her frank nature and has done many movies in the Punjabi film industry. The actress shared a great friendship with her co-star and singer Diljit Dosanjh. Recently both the actor came live on their social media platforms where they talked about their day and what they are eating. The Hosla Rakh actor could not stop himself from saying good things about Shehnaaz Gill.

Diljit Dosanjh feels proud of Shehnaaz Gill

Diljit and Shenaaz started their lives with lots of things like what she was eating and what she was doing. They had a great time and later the actor started praising her about her journey and how long it had been.

Diljit said that he has been very proud of her. She has worked hard for where she is. Shehnaaz has made everyone proud from where she has been to where she was back in time. She is a very shy person but she is our pride. It's not easy for women but she has made a mark.

The actress has indeed worked very hard in her career. From doing vlogs, and music videos and now doing a movie and being spotted on the red carpet in Toronto, the actress has literarily earned to where is now.

As Instagram Live goes on they both talk about what she has been doing lately and she said that she will have breakfast. She calls her a stress eater and Diljit teases her saying, "Tanuu Bombai ki Hawa lag gayi hai." (You have become a typical Bombay girl) She also gave a little spoiler about their upcoming movie and said, " Are you ready for the next film with me??" and he replied, "All ready."

About Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming film:

Helmed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming has an impressive ensemble case consisting of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia amongst others. Jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Thank You For Coming is set for theatrical worldwide release on October 6.

ALSO READ: Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer gives glimpse into set life; shares BTS story on Instagram