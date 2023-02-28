Shehnaz Gill has the most unique way to announce release date of Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Fans of Salman Khan are busy celebrating the release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is slated for an Eid release. However, fans of Shehnaz Gill have also been excited since the announcement of the film as it marks the Bollywood debut of the actress. Shehnaz has been actively promoting the film on her social media. Today, the actress took to her Instagram account to share with her fans the release date of the song Billi Billi from her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account yesterday to give fans a tease of the song. He shared a video of two cats playing in the garden. Along with the video, he used the hook of his song, Billi Billi in the background. Salman wrote along with the video, "my new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March." Today, Shehnaaz shared a photo of herself posing in a ‘billi’ mask and pointing her fingers at an image of a cat on her tee shirt. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to 'Billi Billi' on 2nd March! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”