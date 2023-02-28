Shehnaz Gill has the most unique way to announce release date of Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shehnaz Gill who is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shared a photo in a ‘billi’ mask to announce the release date of Billi Billi.
Fans of Salman Khan are busy celebrating the release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is slated for an Eid release. However, fans of Shehnaz Gill have also been excited since the announcement of the film as it marks the Bollywood debut of the actress. Shehnaz has been actively promoting the film on her social media. Today, the actress took to her Instagram account to share with her fans the release date of the song Billi Billi from her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Salman Khan took to his Twitter account yesterday to give fans a tease of the song. He shared a video of two cats playing in the garden. Along with the video, he used the hook of his song, Billi Billi in the background. Salman wrote along with the video, "my new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March." Today, Shehnaaz shared a photo of herself posing in a ‘billi’ mask and pointing her fingers at an image of a cat on her tee shirt. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to 'Billi Billi' on 2nd March! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”
Watch the post here:
Fans expressed their delight in the comments section shortly after the post. "We are always excited to see something new from you," one user said. "Shehnaz is our cutest billi," another user wrote, "whether it's your project, your new photoshoot, or anything else." Shehnaz's friends' singer Vicky Sandhu, athlete Vijender Singh, and others also commented on the post.
The song Billi Billi is in collaboration with singer Sukhbir. The full song has been released across all streaming platforms and fans loved the high-spirited Punjabi dance number. They are now eagerly waiting for the music video.
Shehnaz Gill’s career
Shehnaz has been a part of numerous music videos like Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, and many more. She made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’. In 2021, she appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh.
Gill will soon be making her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the John Abraham-starrer 100%.
ALSO READ: Here’s why Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta skipped the show’s success parties
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more