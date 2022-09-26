Sherdil Shergill Ep 1 Review: Surbhi Chandna as single mom, Dheeraj Dhoopar as spoilt brat fare well

After a month of extensive promotion and teasing the viewers with glimpses of Surbhi Chandna (Manmeet Shergill) and Dheeraj Dhoopar's (Rajkumar Yadav) cute 'nok-jhok,' the first episode of Sherdil Shergill is finally out. Manmeet is an accomplished architect, who lives miles away from her family back in Shimla. Her decision of venturing into the field of architecture is not welcomed by her father, and her zeal to prove herself brings her to Mumbai, where she runs a company of her own.

There couldn't have been a perfect cast than Surbhi Chandna to play the role of Manmeet Shergill. Her rough exterior intimidates everyone but behind that garb is a tender woman, who is deprived of her father's love, and seeks his validation. Back in Mumbai in her office, Manmeet Shergill's dislike toward Rajkumar Yadav is established in the first few scenes. Rajkumar is on a one-month-long internship at Manmeet's company, and also happens to be the son of the company's biggest financer. While Manmeet loathes him, she is forced to tolerate his antics for obvious reasons.