Sherdil Shergill PROMO: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar resemble Simran and Raj as they recreate DDLJ scene
Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen playing the main leads in Sherdil Shergill.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The two will soon be seen playing the main lead in an upcoming show titled Sherdil Shergill. The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.
Today, Surbhi Chandna shared another promo of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill featuring her and Dheeraj Dhoopar. In this promo, we see Surbhi and Dheeraj recreating Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's popular scene essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. We see Dheeraj offering a red rose to Surbhi, and when she accepts it, he splashes water on her face. Surbhi is seen annoyed with this gesture, and Dheeraj is seen laughing. Hence, the show promises an entertaining story of their bitter-sweet romance.
Sharing this promo, Surbhi wrote, "Ek hai khoob mazaakiya, toh doosri hai bahut gambhir svabhaav ki. Kya phir bhi bann paayegi inki jodi? Dekhiye #SherdilShergill 26th September se, Mon-Fri raat 8.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi also collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.
On the other hand, Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Now, Dheeraj is a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
