Sherdil Shergill PROMO: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar resemble Simran and Raj as they recreate DDLJ scene

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The two will soon be seen playing the main lead in an upcoming show titled Sherdil Shergill. The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

Today, Surbhi Chandna shared another promo of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill featuring her and Dheeraj Dhoopar. In this promo, we see Surbhi and Dheeraj recreating Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's popular scene essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. We see Dheeraj offering a red rose to Surbhi, and when she accepts it, he splashes water on her face. Surbhi is seen annoyed with this gesture, and Dheeraj is seen laughing. Hence, the show promises an entertaining story of their bitter-sweet romance.