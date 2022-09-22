Sherdil Shergill Promo: Surbhi Chandna will bring 'Trainee' Dheeraj Dhoopar under control somehow

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. They have been part of several popular and highly successful TV shows individually, but to the amazement of their fans, the duo will be soon seen together in a new show, ‘Sherdil Shergill’. It is a romantic comedy show, which will follow the lives of two stark opposite and hot-headed people. Sherdil Shergill is all set to air in the upcoming weekend, and the promos of their show have already created a lot of excitement.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Sherdil Shergill on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see boss lady Surbhi Chandna taking up the challenge to bring her 'Trainee' Dheeraj Dhoopar back on track. Surbhi says, "Jab Trainee khudko boss samje, usko line pe laana aata hai muje. Sherdil hai yeh Shergill". The caption of this promo read, "Kya laa paayegi yeh Sherdil iss Trainee ko under control? Dekhiye #SherdilShergill din baad se, Mon-Fri raat 8.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."