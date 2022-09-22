Sherdil Shergill Promo: Surbhi Chandna will bring 'Trainee' Dheeraj Dhoopar under control somehow
Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen playing the main leads in Sherdil Shergill.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. They have been part of several popular and highly successful TV shows individually, but to the amazement of their fans, the duo will be soon seen together in a new show, ‘Sherdil Shergill’. It is a romantic comedy show, which will follow the lives of two stark opposite and hot-headed people. Sherdil Shergill is all set to air in the upcoming weekend, and the promos of their show have already created a lot of excitement.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Sherdil Shergill on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see boss lady Surbhi Chandna taking up the challenge to bring her 'Trainee' Dheeraj Dhoopar back on track. Surbhi says, "Jab Trainee khudko boss samje, usko line pe laana aata hai muje. Sherdil hai yeh Shergill". The caption of this promo read, "Kya laa paayegi yeh Sherdil iss Trainee ko under control? Dekhiye #SherdilShergill din baad se, Mon-Fri raat 8.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz, in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans.
About Sherdil Shergill:
Sherdil Shergill narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story. Sherdil Shergill will premiere on 26th September and will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.
Also Read: Surbhi Chandna on Sherdil Shergill: It's a fresh show, which we don't get to watch on TV these days; EXCLUSIVE