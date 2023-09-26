‘She’s never made me feel less of a man’: Nakuul Mehta on wife Jankee teaching him to be equal partner

Nakuul Mehta is a popular figure in the entertainment and showbiz industry. The actor has come a long way and has cemented his name in the industry due to his acting talent. Besides acting, the actor takes out time to pursue things that are close to his heart. Besides his acting talent, he makes headlines for his perfect family. He is married to his high-school sweetheart, Jankee Parekh, and the two are parents to baby Sufi. They regularly share glimpses of their family moments on social media.

Nakuul Mehta on not having traditional man-woman relationship with Jankee

Recently, the actor appeared on the Be a Man Yaar show and talked about many topics that we often brush under the carpet. On the show, Nakuul Mehta revealed that for the first few years of marriage, his wife was paying more income tax than he was earning. He said, “She’s never made me feel less of a man because I’m not successful, and there have been many parts of my life when I haven’t been. We were never the traditional man-woman in a relationship. In three-four years of our relationship, she was paying more income tax than I was earning. She comes from a very well-to-do family; I’m from a service class background. We got married, I didn’t have a job. My bank savings were under Rs 1 lakh. She decided to trust in a person, right?”

Check out Nakuul Mehta with his wife Jankee Parekh here:

Nakuul on Jankee teaching him to be an equal partner

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor shared that his wife has taught him to be equal partners. “In fact, when we started dating, she used to drop me home and then she used to drive home. Whoever had the money on the particular date used to pay. In unspoken ways, Nakuul said, Jankee has taught him to be an equal partner," concluded Nakuul.

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Jankee. The two high school sweethearts got married in 2012, and in 2021, they welcomed baby boy Sufi into their lives.

