Shilpa Shetty bursts into laughter after Shehnaaz Gill whispers in her ears; can you guess what's cooking?

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill has been riding high on success after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. From starring in Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's film to launching her own chat show. Shehnaaz has achieved several milestones and continues to do so. Along with gearing up for her next film, Shehnaaz is also busy with her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty graced Shenaaz's chat show to promote her upcoming film Sukhee.

Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill clicked together:

Just a few hours ago, Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill were clicked together as the former appeared on her chat show to promote her film Sukhee. After their interview, the duo looked fabulous as they posed together for the paparazzi. Shilpa donned an all-yellow contemporary look, whereas Shehnaaz spotted a halter-neck pink top and paired it with denim jeans. In the video, we can see Shilpa burst into laughter after Shehnaaz whispers something in her ear. Then Shehnaaz can be seen laughing out loud after Shilpa whispers in her ears. Well, once the episode is out, it will be interesting to see what's cooking between the two actresses.

Watch Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill's video here-

Shehnaaz Gill also shared a few candid pictures with Shilpa Shetty on her social media handle giving a glimpse of their fun chat. Sharing these photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "Had the immense pleasure of having fitness queen and a wonderful human @theshilpashetty on my show! Watch out for this one on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill soon." Fans were going gaga in the comment section and expressed their excitement about this episode. Shilpa Shetty too showered her love on Shehnaaz and wrote, "Lovvvee u @shehnaazgill, stay happy and blessed."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

Speaking about Shilpa Shetty's film, in Sukhee, Shilpa will be seen portraying the role of a Punjabi housewife who travels to Delhi with her friends to attend her school reunion after two decades. Along with Shilpa, Sukhee also stars Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila. Sukhee is all set to release in theatres on 22 September.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film titled Thank You For Coming. Along with Shehnaaz, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and more in pivotal roles. It is set to release on October 6, 2023.

