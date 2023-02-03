Shilpa Shinde breaks her silence on Maddam Sir actor Gulki Joshi's '15 minutes of fame' remark

Shilpa Shinde is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her fans too root for her ardently and shower their love on her pictures and videos. Shilpa has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions and never shied away to share them. Recently, the actress was making headlines for her show Maddam Sir and now she has reacted to Gulki Joshi’s comment. Shilpa Shinde reacts to Gulki Joshi’s comment

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shard a video where she said ‘These ladies have proven that their brains are in the knee, I think they have now come to know that their monthly pay check is my per day and those 15 minutes that she mentioned changed the TRP, you all can see it for yourself what my entry in the show did for them.’ For the uninitiated, Gulki in an interview took a dig at Shilpa and said ‘I think the audience is the best judge. If we weren’t honest with our work, our show would not have had a 3-year long run. I think all the fifteen minutes of fame can rest in peace, for all I care.’ Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote ‘Kuch log sirf ek show karke apne aap ko bahut kuch samajhne lagte hain aur kuch log zindagi bhar bechare side actor banke rah jaate hain aur phir apni frustration nikalte hain.’ Check out the video here

About Shilpa Shinde Shilpa Shinde ruled the television industry with her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She became a well-known face from her role as Angoori in the show. However, apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka, and Sanjeevani, but it was the popular comedy sitcom that gave her recognition. She also participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season. The actress was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

