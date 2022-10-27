Shilpa Shinde calls out Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi: 5 times she courted controversies

Shilpa Shinde has a history of controversies, and once again, her opinion has landed her in trouble. The actress has been receiving mixed reactions from fans on her videos where she has panned the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Shilpa feels that the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi aren't fair with their comments. She stated that Nora should talk in Hindi as she's seated on the panel of a Hindi channel while the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai felt that Madhuri Dixit talking about emotions instead of dance is a thumbs down. The actress was also heard questioning filmmaker Karan Johar if he plans on giving an Oscar to the contestants. However, this isn't the first time that Shilpa Shinde has grabbed headlines due to her unfiltered opinion. In the past too, there have been several such instances. Read on. When she quit Gangs of Filmistan

Shilpa Shinde featured in the comedy show, Gangs of Filmistan but she quit the show midway after alleging producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes of having a 'toxic' work environment. After the Simoes sisters leaked their WhatsApp chat, Shilpa shared screenshots of emails exchanged between them, and accused them of lying blatantly. The email read: "Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too. I’ve also received flowers & a note stating ‘Get well soon and missing you at the sets’. Hence kindly stop this drama. I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male-dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don’t understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on positive note. P.S. Screenshot of Mail Sent on 29th Aug 2020." When she accused Sunil Grover of treating her as a junior artist The actress said that Sunil Grover was 'favoured' over her and she was just there on the set as a 'junior artist.' Speaking with Pinkvilla back then, Shilpa had said, "He has treated me like junior artists. You should see the telecast to see how much of a role I have. Sunil Ji just needs a prop, a beautiful girl standing beside them and that is why they used me.” She added, “I am sorry but Sunil Grover has not given any hit in a solo show. Tell me what hit show he gave?"

When she quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai post her fight with producers Shilpa Shinde gave up the character of Angoori bhabhi and quit this show after a fallout with the producers. She accused them of having a negative environment on the set and 'mentally torturing' her. She was slapped with a legal notice by the producers and a lengthy battle was fought. She also accused them of favouritism on the set and said, "Saumya Tandon gets her own costume designer, a personal hairdresser, but I had to ask for these things. Even if I am demanding a certain pay, it is because of my position." Adding further, Shilpa told PTI, "When I was sick, they asked me to come to work. You cannot treat me badly. I am very sad. I don’t think I will go back to do the show again." When she was at loggerheads with CINTAA The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress was banned by CINTAA after her fight with the producers of the sitcom. She even filed a defamation case against the association and accused them of ruining her career. Post this, she was offered Bigg Boss 11, in which she participated and emerged victorious. The infamous fight with Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta couldn't see eye to eye in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She accused him of making a MMS video with a Hindi porn artist that looked like Shilpa from a certain profile sans makeup. They often lashed out at each other and eventually, turned to grow cordial with each other.

Lashed out at the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Shilpa Shinde opined that every celebrity on the show is an artist and comparing them with another contestant is 'unfair' and nobody is going to become a choreographer after winning the trophy. Their only motive is to entertain the audience, and the artist, at times, doesn't even get 3 days to prepare for the 3-minute performance. "What more can be done in the 3-minute performance? Are the judges going to give an Oscar or a National Award to the contestants? Is Karan Johar giving a Dharma film to any of the contestants?"



