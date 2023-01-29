Shilpa Shinde not happy with her role in Maddam Sir: 'Suddenly, I was told to take a break'

Shilpa Shinde is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her fans too root for her ardently and shower their love on her pictures and videos. Shilpa has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions and never shied away to share them. Recently the actress was roped into a popular show Maddam Sir to essay a cameo role. However, it looks like Shilpa was not happy with her track and has shared about it.

In a conversation with Etimes TV, Shilpa Shinde revealed that she is unhappy with the way things have turned out so far. Elaborating about her character, Shilpa mentioned that her role as Naina Mathur was a cameo, and it was supposed to last for 10-15 days. She mentioned that she signed the role as it sounded challenging to her and also shot a few days for it. But as Shilpa stated, she was suddenly told to take a break. Shilpa further added that while shooting for Maddam Sir she got to know that the show is going to wrap up and will launch its second season later.

Shipa said, "I have been wondering what's happening to my track. If I had been told that I would have to take a break like this, I would not have taken up the offer." The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress revealed that she had an offer for the web show and she would have taken up that one instead of Maddam Sir. Sharing her disappointment, the actress continued, "It is strange when you are seen in a few episodes and then you vanish. It's not good for the character. They did call me, but there is no clarity about the shoot date. My viewers also need to know why I vanished after a few episodes."

Also, when Etimes spoke to Maddam Sir producer Jay Mehta about Shilpa's role, he revealed that she was doing well and her character will be back. Speaking about the show, the producer said that they were supposed to wrap up in February but now the show is not going off-air. After February's second week, the makers will immediately begin with the second season.

Shilpa Shinde's career:

Shilpa Shinde ruled the television industry with her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She became a well-known face from her role as Angoori in the show. However, apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka, and Sanjeevani, but it was the popular comedy sitcom that gave her recognition. Her one-liners like 'Sahi Pakde Hain' and 'Hai Daiyaa' became a rage among the viewers. Shilpa also participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season. The actress was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.