Shilpa Shirodkar reminisces Bigg Boss 18 days, shares one question by Karan Veer Mehra that made ‘everyday better’
Shilpa Shirodkar is missing her days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actress posted on social media memories from the show with her closest friends Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang.
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar recently took to Twitter to reflect on her journey in Bigg Boss 18, sharing a heartfelt throwback that highlighted the deep bonds she formed during the show. Posting a picture from the Grand Finale, the actress penned a note on the bond she shared with fellow contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang.
In her tweet on January 21, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “No matter how good or bad the days were, just one question from @KaranVeerMehra every night asking me and chumti ‘how was your day?!’ would suddenly make everything better!” She recalled the small yet meaningful moments that lifted her spirits in the Bigg Boss house.
Read Shilpa Shirodkar’s tweet below:
Shilpa’s post also reflected the strength of their bond even after the season wrapped up. “Remembering these moments suddenly just puts a BIG smile on my face love you so much guys!” she added, tagging both Karanveer and Chum in her message.
The trio of Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar won hearts with their genuine connection and unwavering support for each other during the show. While the reality show is known for its drama and rivalries, friendships like these show that it is a game of relationships.
The photo Shilpa shared from the Grand Finale performance shows the trio hugging each other and smiling. Fans quickly poured in with comments celebrating their bond, with many expressing how much they miss seeing the trio on screen.
Karan commented in the post, “So how is the day going.?”, while Darang dropped a red heart emoji.
Yesterday, the three delighted fans after reuniting on the Bigg Boss 18 winner’s live session on social media. Shilpa joined briefly and made plans to see her fellow Bigg Boss 18 friends over the weekend. Later, Chum also joined and interacted with Karan.
