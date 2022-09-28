Shiny Doshi and husband Lavesh Khairajani feel the love in the air as they lock lips in Maldives; PIC
Shiny Doshi is presently a part of the popular show Pandya Store.
Shiny Doshi is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous shows. At present, the actress features in the popular daily soap Pandya Store and receives immense love for her character. Speaking about her personal life, Shiny got married to her long-term boyfriend, Lavesh Khairajani in July 2021. The actress has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shared adorable pictures with her dearest hubby.
Today, Shiny dropped a love-filled picture with Lavesh on her Instagram handle. In this picture, we see the two lovebirds locking lips amid a breathtaking view of Maldives. Shiny is seen decked up in floral beachwear as she kisses her husband. Sharing this picture, Shiny showered love on Lavesh and wrote, "My (heart emoticon)." Fans have showered their love on Shiny's post.
Speaking about their marriage, Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani tied the knot on 15th July 2021. The Haldi and mehndi ceremonies were held on 14th July. The actress had a wedding ceremony at Lavesh's house. The couple had been dating for a long time, and their wedding ceremony was a small affair. The wedding was attended by only 25 people, which included their family members and close friends.
On the professional front, Shiny was a part of popular shows such as Saraswatichandra, Sarojini, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Jamai Raja, Laal Ishq Khushi, and Dil Hi Toh Hai.
Speaking about Shiny's show, along with Shiny, Pandya Store stars some of the most talented actors such as Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Kruttika Desai essaying the lead roles. Pandya Store premiered on 25 January 2021.
