Shiny Doshi and husband Lavesh Khairajani feel the love in the air as they lock lips in Maldives; PIC

Shiny Doshi is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous shows. At present, the actress features in the popular daily soap Pandya Store and receives immense love for her character. Speaking about her personal life, Shiny got married to her long-term boyfriend, Lavesh Khairajani in July 2021. The actress has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shared adorable pictures with her dearest hubby.

Today, Shiny dropped a love-filled picture with Lavesh on her Instagram handle. In this picture, we see the two lovebirds locking lips amid a breathtaking view of Maldives. Shiny is seen decked up in floral beachwear as she kisses her husband. Sharing this picture, Shiny showered love on Lavesh and wrote, "My (heart emoticon)." Fans have showered their love on Shiny's post.

