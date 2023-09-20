Shiv Shakti: Goddess Parvati faces Tarkasur; Watch PROMO

In today's time, mythological shows have become quite popular. ShivShakti which depicts the first love saga in Hindu mythology of Mahadev and Mata Parvati has given viewers a spiritual calmness. The show in a short period got a huge viewership and viewers have become hooked on it. The mythological saga streaming on OTT released a fresh promo of the upcoming episode and fans are already mesmerized by the actor playing Lord Shiv. The actor Ram Yarvardan who plays Shiv, has gotten fans hooked to the show.

The latest promo shows Shiv empowering Shakti (Parvati), to not tolerate anything if it hurts a woman's dignity and chastity.

Mahadev empowers Shakti to kill Tarkasur

In the upcoming episode, Parvarti is being troubled by Tarkasur. Parvati has completed her taap and Shiv has also acknowledged that she is her Sati and Adishakti.

As Tarkasur is trying to disturb Parvati's taap, the Devs come to Shiv asking him to rescue Parvati. Shiv tells them that it's the ultimate test for Parvati as she has to understand the power a woman holds. She can be a destroyer and creator. She should not beg for mercy but stand in front of the problem and be fierce. She should not pray for help but make her enemy her prey. This is the final test of Parvati, Shiv, and Shiv Shakti. She has to break the cycle of women being tormented but becoming Adishakti.

In the later part of the promo, Shiv acknowledges that if Parvati identifies herself as Shakti, he will marry her, and Shiv and Shakti will be united again. The show has garnered a huge fan following and the actor playing Mahadev has also got fans' love.

Apart from Shiv Shakti, the actor playing Mahadev Raam Yashvardhan was a part of many mythological shows like Paapnaashini Ganga, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, and a daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan.

