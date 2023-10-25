Shiv Shakti PROMO: Is Devi Parvati unhappy with Mahadev?

The wedding bells for Mahadev and Mata Parvati have begun. The eternal love story of Shiv and Parvati has been foretold many times but each time it seems new to the ears. Shiv Shakti has entered a new chapter where Mata Parvati and Mahadev are about to get married. After Parvati's mother, Mainavati agrees to get her daughter married to Shiv, everyone is happy. In the upcoming episode, Parvati is not happy with Shiv. Mahadev asks her to tell him the reason for her.

Parvati is unhappy with Mahadev

In the promo, we see that Mata Parvati is upset with Mahadev. Mahadev asks her the reason for her unhappiness. Mata Parvati doesn't answer him. He offers her some berries to cheer her up. He says to Parvati that if she remains sad then her mother Mainavati will question Shiv as to why did he not cheer up her daughter. Why is Mata Parvati upset? Did Mahadev do something that made Adishakti unhappy?

Take a look:

In the previous epsiode of Shiv Shakti, we saw that Mata Parvati comes to know that her sister Devi Ganga was also in love with Mahadev. Parvati tells Mahadev to marry to sister. Shiv doesn't agree to marry Ganga. Brahmadev comes to the call of Devi Ganga. Devi Ganga asks Brahmdev if she doesn't want to get between Adishakti and Mahadev. She asks Brahmdev to take her to heaven to serve the devtas. As the epsiode moves forward, Mainavati sees the actual roop of Adishakti which is Mata Parvati. She feels blessed to see that Adishakti chose her to become her mother. She gives her blessing to their marriage.

