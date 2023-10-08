Shiv Shakti PROMO: Mahadev expressed his love for Goddess Parvati

In recent times, ShivShakti has become a popular mythological spectacle, garnering immense enthusiasm among fans and emerging as one of the most-watched shows on television. The Hindu mythology narrative of Mahadev and Mata Parvati depicts an enduring love story passed down through generations. The current storyline delves into how Devi Parvati proves her worth as Adishakti, with Mahadev testing her at every juncture to ensure her true identity as Devi Adishakti. The upcoming promo teases a twist as Mahadev disguises himself as a musician to propose to Devi Parvati for marriage.

Mahadev disguises himself as a musician

In the upcoming episode of Shiv Shakti, Mahadev expresses his love for Mata Parvati and expresses his desire to marry her and be with her for eternity.

Mahadev expresses that he had made a promise that the day Mata Parvati realizes her identity as Devi Adishakti would be the most significant day in the entire universe. He shares that experiencing immense joy now that they are together fulfills that promise. Mahadev expresses his desire to feel the union of Shiv and Shakti by spending eternity with her. He wishes to cherish every moment—every minute, every second, every year, every month, day, and night—in peaceful togetherness. Mahadev emphasizes that his love is a duty, and his duty is to love Parvati.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the previous episode, Mahadev stands before Adishakti's idol and urges her to recognize that she must return to her true form. He emphasizes that Parvati needs to realize her identity as Adishakti. The moment has arrived for her penance, sacrifice, and dance to reach their culmination

Mata Parvati realizes that she is Sati from her previous incarnation. She retrieves all her memories of how and when the universe was created and how to channel the energy in the universe, Mata Adishakti part from Shiv to balance the energy. To sustain the balance. she was born as Sati to Raja Daksh. She married Shiv and went to Kailash with him. She even saw how Shakti destroyed herself when Shiv was humiliated. She sees all and says, "When the time is right she will come back to her Shiv."

