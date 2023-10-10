Shiv Shakti PROMO: Mahadev indulges in fun performance

Shiv Shakti has emerged as a popular mythological show that has created huge excitement among fans and has become one of the most-watched shows on television. The Hindu mythological tale of Mahadev and Mata Parvati describes an enduring love story that is passed down from generation to generation. The current story deals with how Devi Parvati proves her worth as an Adishakti, with Mahadev testing her at every turn to ensure her true identity as Devi Adishakti. The next promo shows a twist as Mahadev disguises himself as a musician to propose to Devi Parvati.

Mahadev performs a show in front of Parvati's family

In order to make things right, Mata Parvati tells Mahadev to come to his house and ask for her hand in marriage from her parents. Mahadev promises to come in the most creative way.

Mahadev disguises himself as a local folklore musician and presents a show in front of Parvati and her family. With colorful costumes and rhythmic gestures, Mahadev introduces each member of the sabha and impresses them. Everybody seems to be enjoying the artist's songs at every beat and lyrics. In the end, Mainavati, asks the Natraja to ask anything that he desires. He says that he wants to marry Parvati. Everybody is shocked. Will Mahadev gets his wish? Will Parvat Naresh and Rani Mainavati understand this is Shiv himself? Stay tuned to know.

Previously on Shiv Shakti, Mahadev expressed that he had made a promise that the day Mata Parvati realizes her identity as Devi Adishakti would be the most significant day in the entire universe. He shares that he is experiencing immense joy now that they are together. Mahadev expresses his desire to feel the union of Shiv and Shakti by spending eternity with her. He wishes to cherish every moment—every minute, every second, every year, every month, day, and night in peaceful togetherness.

Mahadev and Adishakti will be united and a new chapter of their love story will begin. The entire universe with gods and goddesses will witness their eternal bond into matrimony.

