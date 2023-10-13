Shiv Shakti PROMO: Mahadev tests Mata Parvati

In the realm of myth and legend, the saga of Shiv Shakti has ascended as a revered epic, evoking profound fervor among devotees and ascending to the pinnacle of televised narratives. Rooted in the ancient Hindu mythos, the tale of Mahadev and Mata Parvati unfurls a timeless love story, an ancestral legacy perpetuated through the eons. In the present situation, the focus has shifted to Mahadev himself. Shiv, with unwavering determination, endeavors to win the favor of Parvati's progenitors, seeking their blessings for a sacred union. In the forthcoming installment, Mata Parvati finds herself ensnared in the clutches of uncertainty, her heart aflutter with anticipation, as she awaits the return of Shiv.

Parvati is unable to understand Mahadev's Leela

The promo starts with Parvarti waiting for Mahadev when an old woman enters her chamber. This woman is exactly similar to Parvati. Rani Manavati and Parvati are surprised to see this woman.

Parvati tells her that she may recognize her from somewhere. Parvati seems to be confused but she says to the old woman that she resembles just like her. The old woman smiles and tells her that because she is an innocent soul, she finds every person like herself. She tells Parvati that because her mind and heart are clear, her soul sees good in everything.

Parvarti feels a bit confused by the old woman's words and feels a bit strange. She tells her mother that he has a headache. Manavati asks the old woman to take care of her. As she leaves, Parvati asks the old woman if the sun has set. the old lady responds that it is already dusk. Parvati is waiting for Mahadev as he promised her to meet after the sunset. Before Parvati could see, the old woman changes her appearance and is Mahadev, who came to keep her promise.

Previously on the Shiv Shakti we saw, Mata Parvati tell Mahadev to come to her house and ask for her hand in marriage from her parents. Mahadev promises to come most creatively. Mahadev disguises himself as a local folklore musician and presents a show in front of Parvati and her family. With colorful costumes and rhythmic gestures, Mahadev impresses everybody. Everybody seems to be enjoying the artist's songs at every beat and lyrics. He reveals his Natraj avatar in the court.

