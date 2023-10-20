Shiv Shakti PROMO: Parvati's mother Mainavati accepts her marriage to Mahadev

In the realm of myths and legends, the saga of Shiv Shakti has become a revered epic that inspires deep enthusiasm among devotees and rises to the forefront of televised narratives. Rooted in ancient Hindu myths, the story of Mahadev and Mata Parvati tells a timeless love story, an ancient legacy that endures across eons. In the past few episodes, we have seen that Mahadev is trying his utmost best to win Parvati's hand in marriage from her parents. Mainavati has rejected the idea of letting her marry Mahadev.

Mainwati is blessed with Parvati's divine presence

In the upcoming episode of Shiv Shakti, we will see Mata Parvati show her true form as Devi Adishakti. Her mother is shocked to see that her daughter is a goddess. She is unable to believe her eyes.

Mainavati is honored to be chosen by the goddess to be her mother. As she touches Parvati's feet, Parvati stops her and says that she is a mother to her, and that her love is a gift. Parvati tells Mainavati that she will always be her daughter, even if she takes on a different form. Devi Ganga asks Parvati to reunite with Mahadev for eternity. Mainavati places Parvati's hand in Mahadev's and blesses their marriage.

In the previous episode of Shiv Shakti, Parvati compels Mahadev to marry her sister Ganga because Ganga is also in love with him. However, Ganga prays to Brahmadev that she doesn't want to come between Shiv and Shakti, so he must give her a place in heaven. Mahadev blesses Ganga for her sacrifice and gives her the boon (vardaan) that she will cleanse humanity's sins and grant them moksha in the ages to come.