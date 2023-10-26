Shiv Shakti PROMO: Rahu and Ketu create new problems in Shiv and Parvati's marriage

The eternal union of Mahadev and Mata Parvati is about to happen. The eternal love story of Shiv and Parvati faced many obstacles but all came out with triumph. Shiv Shakti has opened a new chapter as Mata Parvati and Mahadev are about to get married. After Parvati's mother Mainavati agrees to marry her daughter to Shiv, everyone is happy. A new problem is now causing this glorious union to a halt. In the upcoming promo, the lagna charts for Mahadev and Mata Parvati are disturbed by Rahu and Ketu.

Will Mata Parvati break the unauspicious aspect of their union?

In the upcoming episode, to decide on a wedding date, the ascendant horoscope (lagna chart) has disturbed the position of the planets. Due to the planetary positions of Rahu and Ketu, all the planets indicated a Kal Sarp Yog which is an inauspicious thing in Hindu Puranas. Mata Parvati has to find a solution to this problem. Will she be able to find the solution?

Here take a look:

Previously on Shiv Shakti, we saw, that Mata Parvati was upset with Mahadev. Mahadev asks her the reason for her unhappiness. Mata Parvati doesn't answer him. He tries to cheer her up by saying that she is Prakriti (mother nature) and when nature is sad everything else becomes sad. Mahadev tells Devi Parvati that if someone sees her like this, they say that Mahadev is incapable of keeping Adishakti happy.

On the other hand, Parvati tells Mahadev to marry to sister, Mata Ganga. Shiv doesn't agree to marry Ganga. In the process of this, Devi Ganga recalls Brahmadev and tells him that Adishakti and Mahadev's union is getting hindered because of her. She asks Brahmdev to take her to heaven to serve the devtas. As the episode moves forward, the entire universe witnesses Mata Ganga's divine roop. Mahadev gives Devi Ganga a vardan (boon) that till eternity she will be worshipped and will clean the deeds of people to enter heaven.

