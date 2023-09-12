Shiv Shakti: Tap, Tyag, Taandav promo captivates fans with its powerful aura

In today's time, mythological shows have become quite popular. Shiv Shakti, which depicts the first love saga in Hindu mythology of Mahadev and Mata Parvati has given viewers a spiritual calmness. The show in a short period got a huge viewership and viewers have become hooked on it. The mythological saga streaming on OTT released a fresh promo of the upcoming episode and fans are already mesmerized by the actor playing Lord Shiv. The actor Ram Yarvardan who plays Shiv, has gotten fans hooked to the show.

The latest promo depicts the wrath of Shiv over Kamdev who tried to disturb Lord Shiv when he was in deep meditation.

Mahadev turns Kamdev into Ashes

In the upcoming episode promo, we saw that Mahadev turns Kamdev into ashes with his third eye. All the devis and devatas come to calm Mahadev. Kamdev's wife Rati asks Mahadev why he killed her husband when he was doing this to meet him with Parvati. Mahadev calms down but is still angry with the way Devtas thought to help. Mahadev tells Rati that Kamdev was punished for his deed as he tried to disturb his dhyaan.

Kamdev tried to make Shiv falls for Parvati when he was still in love with Sati. He curses Kamdev that the universe will remember him as the one who disturbs the peace of a person.

Shiv Shakti promo gave fans goosebumps

In a short time, fans have liked the show. Many fans commented on the upcoming episode and appreciated the actors portraying significant characters. A fan wrote: "Har har Mahadev". Another fan commented, "A very powerful show".

Fans have loved the way the actor has justified the role of Lord Shiv and appreciated him for his dedication. A fan wrote, "A versatile actor." Another fan wrote, "It's a feast to watch him play Mahadev". The upcoming episode is going to be very exciting. What will Mahadev do for Rati? Will Kamdev be reincarnated?

Apart from Shiv Shakti, the actor playing Mahadev Raam Yashvardhan was a part of many mythological shows like Paapnaashini Ganga, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, and a daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan.