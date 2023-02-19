Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer and more look fabulous as they attend Bigg Boss 16 reunion bash; PICS

Bigg Boss season 16 was truly a star-studded show where various well-known personalities from different walks of life participated. In the show, a few contestants faked their personalities, while some won the hearts of the audience by showcasing their unfiltered behavior. The Salman Khan hosted show went off the air on February 12, where rapper MC Stan was declared the season's winner. Post his grand victory, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been spotted celebrating several times. On February 18, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants looked fabulous as they had a reunion bash at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian, in Bandra.

Shiv Thakare , Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De and her boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape, Soundarya Sharma and others looked fabulous in stylish outfits as they attended the grand reunion bash. Shiv looked handsome as he donned a checkered white and chrome shirt and black pant, whereas Abdu looked handsome as he sported a black and white checkered jacket on a black T-shirt and white bottoms. Nimrit looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black and white jumpsuit, whereas Sumbul made a stunning appearance in a blue sequined short outfit. The celebs were all smiles as they stopped for the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Farah Khan's bash:

Before attending Bigg Boss 16 reunion bash at Bastain, the contestants were spotted at Filmmaker Farah Khan's bash. This celebration was attended by Geeta Kapur, Bhavana Pandey, Chunkey Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Sania Mirza, Nishant Bhat, VJ Andy, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Arbaaz Khan, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, MC Stan, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Vikkas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sajid Khan, and Archana Gautam. These celebs had a gala time as they celebrated together, and it was seen through their social media pictures and videos.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.