Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik to Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya: 6 Genuine friendships in the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss is among the most popular reality shows on the telly screens watched in large numbers every year. The show offers a myriad of emotions of the contestants- from happiness, sadness, anger, love, and more. One of the most beautiful bonds formed inside the Bigg Boss house is the friendship between the contestants. These friendships became their strength inside the show and they also became each other’s support system. Over the past 16 seasons of Salman Khan hosted show, numerous friendships were formed inside the house. While some ended after the show, there were a few others which became even stronger after coming out of the house. Here is a glance at some of the popular friendships inside the house.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare and Tajikistan’s internet sensation Abdu Rozik have become very good friends in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They are seen spending most of their time together and are often seen joking around when they are sitting together.

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya The two actors were part of Bigg Boss 14, they had an instant connection inside the house. The duo became very good friends and engaged in numerous entertaining activities and pranks.

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat Reality show star Pratik Sehajpal and choreographer Nishant Bhat met in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. They also stayed together in Bigg Boss 15. The duo became very good friends inside the house, and even though they were always pranking each other, they were also there to support one another.

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin Shamita Shetty found a real friend in singer Neha Bhasin in Bigg Boss OTT. She was seen sharing her emotional and vulnerable side with her, despite her reserved nature. Neha Bhasin always supported Shamita even when she was outside the Bigg Boss house. The duo also partied together after the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are popular names in Telly town and their bond garnered attention in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They supported each other at all times and became best friends in the show. They remain to be best friends even after the show.

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan became good friends with Priyank Sharma during her stay in Bigg Boss 11. The actors were seen hanging out together most of the time. The duo share great chemistry and they often met after the season ended.

