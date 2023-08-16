Shiv Thakare on Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; says, ‘Abhishek was more deserving’

The eagerly awaited conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the immensely popular reality show helmed by Bollywood icon Salman Khan, culminated in a spectacular grand finale on August 14th. Shiv Thakare was recently sighted at Siddhivinayak Temple. He gained immense popularity during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. During his visit, Shiv kindly engaged with his fans. He also shared his insights regarding the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his thoughts on the final episode of the show and revealed his opinions on the ultimate victor.

Let’s take a look at what Shiv Thakare shared:

According to the ETimes report, during his visit at Siddhivinayak Temple Shiv Thakare engaged with the paps and expressed his views on the winner on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Thakare said, “I didn't see the whole season but I saw the last bits of the Grand Finale and Elvish did have a massive fan following. I didn't see his game but I saw a clip where I saw his honesty that he was ready to give his trophy to his friend. I had even shared that clip, that I feel this guy has a good heart.”

Shiv further spoke about Elvish creating history and said, “He created history by winning the show. And I am sure when he will go to Delhi, fans will give him a warm welcome. Full raade hone wale hai Elvish ke liye. He has that thing that he would create history."

Bigg Boss 16 fame further said that “As per the game inside the house, Abhishek was more deserving as he was there since the first day. But in Bigg Boss, be it season 16 or OTT 2, it is all about your fan following. They both had a strong base but Elvish had a massive fan following. Abhishek is receiving a lot of love and blessings. He will soon be fine and get discharged from the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the former Bigg Boss 16 fame and Roadies contestant recently inaugurated his cafe some time back. Currently, he is also participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In a recent turn of events, Shiv faced elimination last week after losing an elimination task. However, he was fortunate enough to secure his position in the task-based show due to no elimination week.

