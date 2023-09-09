Shiv Thakare's Birthday: Sumbul Toqueer, Mr. Faisu extend heartfelt wishes for their 'bhai' on his special day

Fan favorite celebrity Shiv Thakare celebrates his birthday today, September 9. The ex-Bigg Boss 16 participant turns 34 today and fans and friends are showering him with wishes and loads of love. The TV celebrity first rose to popularity from Roadies Rising and then won the Marathi Bigg Boss. He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakre not only earned fame but also earned family in the form of mandali.

Sumbul Touqeer posted a blissful birthday wish for Shiv:

Today, on his birthday, several television celebrities like Sumbul Touqeer and Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) posted birthday wishes for Shiv in the most adorable way. Sumbul Touqeer, who formed a close bond with Shiv in Bigg Boss 16, posted a story on her Instagram handle wishing the latter. She tagged Shiv with a photo of her hugging her and wrote, "SHIIIVVVVVVVV!! Happy Birthday Mere Bhai!! Love You Always (with hand-held emojis)."

Take a look at Sumbul and Shiv's PIC here-

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu shares an adorable moment with Shiv Thakare:

Popular influencer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu posted a story on his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the birthday boy. Sharing this snap, Mr. Faisu wrote, "Happy Birthday bhai (heart and star emoticon)." He also posted a vlog on his YouTube channel with Shiv yesterday where both of them were seen having a great time.

Take a look at Faisal Shaikh and Shiv's PIC here-

Looking upon the wishes, Shiv also reposted them on his Instagram handle, thanking them for the wishes and all the love that people have given him all these years.

Currently, Shiv Thakre is seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 along with contestants Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Soundous Moufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. After shooting 2 months in Cape Town, the contestants returned to the city in the month of July and were spotted at the airport while they reunited with their loved ones.

