Shiv Thakare's heartwarming wish for mandali member and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is every guy friend ever

MC Stan, the popular rapper took everyone by surprise when he lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy this year. Following this, he gained an immense fan following. While his fans rooted for him, many considered Shiv Thakare to be the deserving winner. Speaking of these two contestants, they share a great bond and have always been there for each other to show their support. Today, the rapper turns a year older. To celebrate his birthday, Shiv sent out a special birthday message.

Shiv Thakare’s birthday wish for MC Stan

While the usual birthday wishes are about wishing others good health, fulfillment of heart desires, and having fun on this day, Shiv Thakare had other plans for the Bigg Boss 16 winner. He uploaded a photo of him with MC Stan and wrote, “Happy birthday, mere bhai, bappa teri jaldi se shaadi karaye, 10-12 bachhe bhi, khush rehe bhai (May Bappa gets you married soon and bless you with 10-12 kids, stay happy brother)” The photo uploaded shows MC Stan decked in jewelry and Shiv in all black outfit, probably from the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Both of them look happy.

Check out the birthday wish here:

MC Stan and Shiv Thakare’s bonding

Stan and Thakare formed a close bonding inside the Bigg Boss house. They formed the famous ‘mandali’ which also included Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer. In a conversation with Pinkvilla about his bond with MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare told us, "It's the best. We talk on the phone and abuse each other. We hurl abuses at each other's photos. It's the same as it was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house."

For the unversed, Altaf Shaikh goes by the stage name of MC Stan. Insaaniyat, Basti Ki Hasti, Snake, Maa Baap, are few of his most popular tracks. The Pune-based rapper used to live in slums and had his share of struggles to reach where he is today. When he lifted the Bigg Boss 16 winning trophy, he also won a prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh and a car. His is a true story of from rags to riches.

