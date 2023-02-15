Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair twin in blue as both groove on viral song 'Kudiyee Ni Teri'; Watch

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world. Both the divas have a long successful history in the industry and have a huge following owing to their exceptional acting skills. Shivangi and Jannat have been a part of the most popular shows on-screen and are household names. The actresses became BBF while shooting for Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Since then, Shivangi and Jannat have been sharing glimpses of their fun camaraderie on social media and fans love these besties.

Today, Shivangi Joshi shared a new video on her social media handle along with her best friend Jannat Zubair. In this video, both actresses are seen twinning in blue outfits and looking gorgeous. Jannat is seen wearing a blue co-ord set whereas Shivangi is seen donning a white corset top which she paired with a blue jacket and skirt. In this video, the actresses are seen grooving to the viral song Kudiyee Ni Teri. Sharing this clip, Shivangi wrote, "Vibing on this crazy song from #selfie with my bestie #KudiyeeNiTeri."

Watch the video here-

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair's career:

The actress was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan on the show was loved by the fans, which made the two the most popular on-screen couple. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' and her daredevil performance was praised by fans.

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Ekta Kapoor's show Beauty and the Beast. According to the report, Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. However, an official confirmation from Shivangi Joshi is still awaited.

Shivangi Joshi is also gearing up for her upcoming web show Jab We Matched which will release on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV for free.

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even starred in several music videos.