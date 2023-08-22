Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon give behind-the-scenes glimpses from Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka sets

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have created quite the buzz with their show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. This is the first time the actors have collaborated together, and the show’s popularity has proved that fans are loving the fresh pair. While the two are busy with the shooting, Shivangi Joshi often shares glimpses of behind-the-scenes from the sets. In her recent social media post, she shared a cute video of her with Kushal Tandon.

Shivangi Joshi’s social media post with Kushal Tandon

Last day, Shivangi Joshi uploaded a video with her co-star Kushal Tandon. Going by the video, it seems she was on the sets shooting for the show, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar ka. The video shows her and co-actor Kushal Tandon in the frame. She zooms into her face and says, “Hi cutie!” She repeats this throughout the video and Kushal is heard saying at the end, “Khud hi ko cutie bol rahi ho!” While Shivangi is seen wearing a white saree and radiating her glowing skin, Kushal looks handsome in a white tee shirt with a blue jacket on top. He also wore tinted shades. The actress uploaded the video on her Instagram story with the caption, “Main itni cute hu, main kya karoon!” Her co-actor also reshared the post on his story.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's post here:

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Yesterday, Kushal Tandon also uploaded a video of Shivangi Joshi with the current trending song, AP Dhillon’s With You. It’s a small clip from the sets which shows that they were shooting an outdoor sequence. Shivangi Joshi is seen dressed in a beautiful white saree. She poses for the camera and then covers her face with the saree. Other actors and crew members are seen in the background.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shivangi was seen in Bekaboo in the first few episodes before this show. On the other hand, Kushal Tandon made his comeback to television with the show. He was seen in the serial Beyhadh with Jennifer Winget 6 years back. In Ekta Kapoor's show, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship. Viewers are loving their chemistry onscreen in the show.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar has befitting reply to trolls mocking her for making non-vegetarian food