Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show gets a title; Read to find out

In April this year, it was reported two popular faces of the telly world, actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi will star opposite each other in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming TV serial. Sources initially confirmed Kushal Tandon being selected for the role, and later that month, news of Shivangi Joshi coming on board for the project started doing rounds. While fans were excited to know more about the project, there were no official announcements from the makers. However, it seems the title of the project is finally out.

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show will star Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi was recently seen in Bekaboo opposite Shalin Bhanot in the initial few episodes. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor's upcoming will mark Kushal Tandon's comeback to television. According to a report by Telly Chakkar, the show is titled Barsaatein. Although much has not been known about the show, it is speculated the show will be a love story and Shivangi will essay a double role. Kushal and Shivangi will essay the lead characters and this fresh pairing has created a lot of excitement among the audience.

About Kushal and Shivangi's project

Speaking about the show, Shivangi Joshi will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist. Kushal and Shivangi's characters will be seen at odds at first, only to fall in love later. Earlier, a source associated with the show said, “It’s a love story and Kushal is perfect for the part. The character will have a lot of shades.” The show was expected to go on floors by the end of this month.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's work front

Kushal Tandon has been seen on many popular television shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Beyhadh. He also participated in Nach Baliye 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

On the other hand, Shivangi gained overnight success after she featured in Rajan Shahi's hit and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and gained immense popularity and success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s prayer meet held in Mumbai; Late actress’s family in Gujarat to submerge ashes in Narmada