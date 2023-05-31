Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show 'Barsaatein' to launch on THIS date

Popular actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are all set to collaborate for the first time for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Barsaatein. Both actors have been an integral part of the entertainment industry for a while now and have worked in numerous shows. Shivangi and Kushal enjoy a massive fan following owing to their talent and their fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of their new show Barsaatein. In Ekta Kapoor's upcoming drama, Shivangi Joshi will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist. Kushal and Shivangi's characters will be seen at odds at first, only to fall in love later.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show Barsaatein:

Barsaatein was expected to go on floors by the end of this month, however, it got delayed. Now, according to an India Forums report, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show Barsaatein has finally got a launch date. Reportedly, the show will launch on June 19 and will premiere on Sony TV. However, an official confirmation on this is still awaited. More details about Shivangi and Kushal's character is still not out.

Kushal Tandon's professional life:

Barsaatein will mark Kushal Tandon's return to television after six years away from Beyhadh. Kushal has been a part of several shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Shivangi Joshi's professional life:

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Rajan Shahi's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the role of Naira opposite Mohsin Khan who played Kartik. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She recently featured in a web show called Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama. Shivangi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi to star opposite Kushal Tandon in Ekta Kapoor's next show? Find out