Shivangi Joshi calls Kathak classes her 'happy place'; shares VIDEO of performance

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry and is known for playing versatile roles. Apart from acting, the diva also has a corner in her heart for dancing, and today, she shared a glimpse of her favorite hobby with her fans on social media. Shivangi Joshi shared a video showing her fans her magical Kathak moves.

Shivangi Joshi shows her Kathak moves:

Just a few hours ago, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a video and a few snaps from her Kathak classes. In the first video, the Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress is seen showing her classical Kathak moves. She is decked up in a beautiful pink Anarkali suit and looks gorgeous here. She also shared a few pictures where she is seen tying her Ghungroos and practicing with her Guru.

Sharing this post, Shivangi wrote, "My happy place.. Today's practice taught me that one has to keep learning forever..."

Watch Shivangi Joshi's video here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this video was uploaded, fans and friends flooded Shivangi Joshi's post's comment section with their amazing, heartfelt comments and praises for the actress. Shivangi's best friend, Jannat Zubair, dropped the 'obsessed' emoticon on this video. Rajiv Adatia commented, "Va!!!" Jaswir Kaur wrote, "Beautiful," whereas Tannaz Irani commented, "Wow, amazing. I didn't know you danced so well!"

Take a look at the comments here-

Currently, Shivangi Joshi is busy playing the lead role of Aradhana Sahni in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. In the show, the actress is paired opposite Kushal Tandon, who essays the role of Reyansh Lamba. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers, and the acting mettle is immensely loved by the viewers.

About Shivangi Joshi's work life before Barsatein:

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Naira in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and impressed the audience with her acting chops. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the audience's hearts. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Further, she was seen in a cameo role in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show Bekaboo.

