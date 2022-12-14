Shivangi Joshi can't stop grooving to Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's hit number from Pathaan; WATCH

Shivangi Joshi is one of the finest actors the television industry, who is known for her class acting and multi-talent. The actress gained a massive fan following after she played the character of Naira in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after her track in the show came to an end, she was then roped in for the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season. Besides this, the actress is also quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Recently, Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video on Pathaan movie’s hit number Besharam song. In the video, the actress can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's number and her killer expressions just looked perfect with the dance. She was wearing an orange top which she paired with a white skirt and kept minimal makeup. As soon as she shared the video, her fans were quick to react and in no time flooded the comment section with fire emojis.

Shivangi’s dating rumours

Few days back, there were rumours that Shivangi was dating her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai as they are often spotted hitting the gym together. However, both of them were quick to clear the air and claimed the reports to be false. They further said that they are really good friends.

About Shivangi

On the professional front, Shivangi was last seen on the television screen in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty. She has been doing music videos as well. After her track in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to an end, she was then roped in for the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season. However, the series did not match with the hype of the first season, the makers shifted the show to the channel’s digital section.