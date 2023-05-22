Shivangi Joshi celebrates birthday with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 BFF Jannat Zubair, Lataa Saberwal; PICS

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi is a very well-known and talented actress in the entertainment industry. The diva enjoys a massive fan following and is loved for her acting prowess and amazing fashion sense. Shivangi was born on 18 May 1998, and she recently celebrated her 25th birthday on May 18. The actress was seen celebrating her birthday with her family and close friends and had also cut a cake with the paparazzi. It seems like the actress is still celebrating her birthday with her friends.

Shivangi Joshi's post-birthday celebration:

A few hours ago, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her post-birthday celebration. In these snaps, the diva was seen enjoying along with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 BFF Jannat Zubair and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former co-star Lataa Saberwal. She shared a few pictures of the celebration on her Instagram story. Shivangi looked beautiful in a purple strapless outfit as she poses for the snaps.

Shivangi Joshi's professional life:

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Rajan Shahi's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the role of Naira opposite Mohsin Khan who played Kartik. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She recently featured in a web show called Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama.

Shivangi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, reportedly, Shivangi is all set to stun the audience again by playing a new unique role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. As per the report, the actress will be seen playing the role of a journalist, the female lead. Reportedly, Shivangi is confirmed and signed for the project, and she will be seen opposite actor Kushal Tandon.

