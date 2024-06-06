Shivangi Joshi, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was last seen in the TV series Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. She has always expressed her love for classical dance and often shares glimpses from her boxing sessions.

A few hours ago, the talented actress shared another video from her boxing practice on social media, evoking memories of Sirat from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi shares a glimpse of her boxing practice

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her boxing practice evoking nostalgic memories of her character Sirat from the show. Accompanying the Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Sirat mode on.”

The Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actress was seen in a white t-shirt and red shorts as she practiced with a punching bag and then had a session with her trainer, showcasing her full passion and dedication to the sport.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat, a brave boxer living with her grandmother Kaushalya, looked exactly like Naira, who had recently passed away. Kairav met Sirat at school and thought she was Naira, but soon realized they were different people.

Recently, Shivangi Joshi shared a sizzling dance video. She wore black trousers and an oversized tee with her hair down, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress showcased her flawless moves as she grooved to the trending song Angels in Tibet.

Advertisement

Lately, Shivangi Joshi has been in the news due to dating rumors with Kushal Tandon. Addressing the speculation, she expressed her disappointment on Instagram over the misinterpretation of her words from a recent interview.

She clarified that she had merely stated that rumors are a part of public life when asked about the circulating gossip. However, she was disheartened by how some people edited and misrepresented her statement, leading to misunderstandings.

More about Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, one of the most successful actresses in the entertainment industry, gained fame for her lead role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character made her a household name and earned her a massive fan following. She was paired opposite Mohsin Khan, and their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in several shows, including Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Bekaboo, and Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon clocks 13 years; actress pens 'grateful' note