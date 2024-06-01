Shivangi Joshi, one of the most loved television stars, is not just a talented actress but a phenomenal dancer too. She has always expressed her love for classical dance and never shied away from treating her fans to a good dance video.

Now, in the latest video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress flaunted her newly learned sizzling moves. This did not escape the attention of her rumored beau, Kushal Tandon. Read on to learn how the latter reacted.

Shivangi Joshi’s latest dance video

On May 31st, Shivangi Joshi dropped the sizzling dance video. Wearing a black trouser and an oversized tee with her hair open, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress showed off her perfect moves. She grooved to the trending song, Angels in Tibet. Earlier, she posted on her Instagram story that she was practicing the routine.

Check out Shivangi Joshi’s dance video here:

Kushal Tandon drops a comment

Kushal Tandon was one of the first to drop a comment to appreciate the talent of his rumored ladylove. He dropped a fire, heart in the eyes, and red heart emojis. His comment garnered more than 3500 likes from netizens and more than 500 replies. Most of them wrote that they were waiting for him to comment.

Besides Kushal, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “How brilliant are you!” Tannaz Irani wrote, "Lovely,” and dropped a series of clap and fire emojis.

Shivangi’s dance video came after a long gap and fans of the actress were too delighted to see her move. One user wrote that she slays in both classical and western styles. Another wrote that she would put Nora Fatehi’s career in danger.

For the unversed, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi worked together for the first time in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka last year. Reportedly, they became close on the sets. Although they have not made any statement about dating each other and brushed away all rumors of engagement, their fans are confident the two are in a relationship.

Recently, Kushal Tandon was in Thailand for a long time practicing MMA. Videos surfaced that showed Shivangi Joshi accompanying him to boxing matches. The actress uploaded no photos of her being in Thailand at the same time.

