Shivangi Joshi hops on the viral trend, shakes a leg on 'Main Khiladi'; Watch

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented and loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. Be it her talent or fashion, she knows how to impress the audience and never skips a chance to amaze them. Though the actress is not a part of any daily soap as of now but has kept her fans engaged through her social media activities. Her glamorous pictures and videos from photoshoots and her reels receive tremendous love from fans.

Today, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a video on the viral trend. In this video, the actress is seen dancing to the trending song 'Main Khiladi'. Shivangi flaunts her exceptional dance moves as she dances along with her friend. Sharing this clip, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, "Dance like everyone’s watching." Fans and friends have taken over her comment section and have praised her dancing skills.

Watch the video here-

Shivangi Joshi's career:

The actress was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan on the show was loved by the fans, which made the two the most popular on-screen couple. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' and her daredevil performance was praised by fans.

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Ekta Kapoor's show Beauty and the Beast. According to the report, Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. However, an official confirmation from Shivangi Joshi is still awaited.

Shivangi Joshi is gearing up for her upcoming web show Jab We Matched, which is a four-episode romance drama. Helmed by Srinivas Sunderrajan and written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj, and Ritu Mago. It will release on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV for free.