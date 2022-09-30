Shivangi Joshi keeps her style sporty and strikes a pose for her photoshoot; Watch

Shivangi Joshi has been a prominent name in the TV industry. The actress rose to stardom after her stint in the longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the role of Naira and won many hearts with her performance. Shivangi enjoys a massive loyal fan following on her social media handles. Also when it comes to her sartorial choices from traditional wear to modern outfits, she is known for pulling off all kinds of looks effortlessly.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star often treats her fans by sharing amazing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Today, again she dropped a video from her latest photoshoot, and fans are going gaga over her look. Shivangi sported a white crop top and denim bottoms and opted for a jacket to strike captivating poses for her photoshoot. She left her wavy tresses open and looks amazing. Sharing this video, she captioned, "A positive attitude turns I can’t & I won’t, into I have & I will!"