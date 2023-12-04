Shivangi Joshi on having battled depression and anxiety; says 'stay positive and have faith in yourself'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression

Following the huge success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi earned mainstream recognition. The actress has now become a household name, thereby creating a distinct fanbase. While she has already proved her acting skills, the actress maintains an active social media presence, too. This time, Shivangi Joshi showed up with another fan interaction session and opened up about depression and anxiety.

Shivangi Joshi opens up about depression

During the Q&A session with her fans, the Barsaatein Mausam Ka Pyaar ka actress went candid and answered numerous questions. Meanwhile, one of the users asked Shivangi, "Have you ever battled depression or anxiety? If yes how you deal with that?" Answering it, the actress replied, " That's a factor that is part of everyone's life. The answer is to stay positive and have faith in yourself." Lastly, Shivangi Joshi added, " Every cloud has a silver lining..."

About Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi rose to immense fame after essaying the female lead in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Named Naira onscreen, the actress shared great chemistry with Mohsin Khan, who played Kartik opposite her. The two formed a great pair, and fans adored them. It was for about six long years that she remained an integral part of the show and impressed the Indian audience with her acting mettle. After her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended, Shivangi Joshi signed the dotted lines for Balika Vadhu 2.

Currently, she is seen in Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka as Aradhana Sahni, opposite Kushal Tandon. The latter portrays the role of Reyansh Lamba in the show. Speaking of her journey in reality shows, Shivangi Joshi participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

