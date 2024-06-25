Shivangi Joshi personifies HOTNESS in halter neck gown with a bold cut-out design and sexy high thigh slit; PICS

Shivangi Joshi is the epitome of elegance. The actress wowed fans with her acting chops in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira. However, one cannot deny her impeccable style and fashion sense.

Be it ethnic wear or Western outfits, Shivangi slays in every ensemble. Most recently, she shared hot pictures on her social media handle, flaunting her crimson allure. Nailing the trend of cut-out dresses, Shivangi’s new look is bold, sassy, and nothing short of spectacular. Let us decode her outfit.

Shivangi Joshi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a red dress

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has always been able to create confident and leave an unforgettable mark in red outfits. Her latest cut-out dress with a halter neckline is simply classy and amazing.

The cut-out on the actress' chest added a sensuous and sultry twist to her red hot dress ensemble. A high thigh slit and a floor-length train trailing behind her were all things stylish. Contributing to the daring outfit was the backless design, which almost had our hearts skip a beat.

Elevating the drool-worthy look, Shivangi Joshi opted for a no-jewellery look. This way, the Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress allowed her dress to grab the attention. The red colour of her dress glowed against Shivangi’s complexion.

Have a look at the pictures:

Speaking of the hair and makeup, Shivangi Joshi left her dark tresses open and styled straight. Her signature makeup included nude eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks, and matte red lipstick.

Aren't you completely smitten with Shivangi Joshi-inspired dresses featuring stunning cut-outs for a trendy look just like we are?

