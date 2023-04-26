Shivangi Joshi shares Selena Gomez's reel and cryptic post about heartbreak; What is she hinting at?

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi needs no introduction! The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and impressed viewers with her exceptional performance. Shivangi gained overnight success after she featured in Rajan Shahi's hit and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan in the show was loved by the viewers and there were several rumours that the two are dating off-screen as well. Though Shivangi and Mohsin never revealed their relationship status, fans were convinced that something was brewing between them.

Shivangi Joshi's status:

After Shivangi Joshi's stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, several reports claimed that the actress has parted ways with Mohsin Khan. The actors still were tight-lipped about dating each other. However, Shivangi, who has an active social media handle never shies away from expressing or sharing her feelings with her fans. Lately, the actress has been sharing quite cryptic posts regarding relationships, heartbreaks, and love.

Speaking about the recent post, Shivangi shared Selena Gomez's viral reel where the star is seen saying, "I hope for love, and I hope for healing, and I hope for change, and I never want to lose that. Of course there are days where I feel so far away, but I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than too not feel at all." Shivangi also shared a cryptic post about hard times. Sharing such social media posts, is Shivangi Joshi hinting at something?

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shivangi Joshi's professional life:

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She recently featured in a web show called Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama. Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari.

Shivangi is all set to stun the audience again by playing a new unique role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. As per the report, the actress will be seen playing the role of a journalist, the female lead. Reportedly, Shivangi is confirmed and signed for the project, and she will be seen opposite actor Kushal Tandon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi is ready to do bold scenes but only on ONE condition; Here's what it is