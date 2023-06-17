Shivangi Joshi shares why her character in Barsaatein is different from anything she has played before

Popular television actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show Barsaatein will premiere on television. This is the first time the actors came collaborated on a project and fans are excited to see the fresh pair on screen. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the show, produced by Ekta Kapoor since it was announced. Now, in an interaction with ETimes, Shivangi Joshi opened up about her character in the show.

Shivangi Joshi in Barsaatein

The promo of Barsaatein that was released a few days back gave a glimpse of what the viewers can expect from the show. Shivangi looks like a girl next door with her cute looks and grounded personality. Talking about her role in the show, Shivangi shared, "In my new show, I play Aradhna, a journalist. She is optimistic, strong-headed, and determined to achieve her goals in life. She works for Reyaansh (Kushal Tandon's character) and the plot revolves around how girls fall for boys who generally break their hearts. He is not a bad guy but tends to break their hearts. I am quite looking forward to this role. It is very different from the kind of roles I have played in my earlier roles."

Watch the promo of Barsaatein here:

Shivangi's similarity with reel-life character

The actress believes she is a lot like her character in the show when it comes to her real life. She is determined and ambitious like Aradhna and she wants to focus and achieve a lot in her life. Further Shivangi also shared the kind of role she want to portray on screen. She said, "I want to play relatable characters on screen now. They can't be something that viewers will not connect with."

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's work front

Kushal Tandon has been seen on many popular television shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Beyhadh. He also participated in Nach Baliye 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

On the other hand, Shivangi gained overnight success after she featured in Rajan Shahi's hit and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and gained immense popularity and success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura returns to set after injury; Co-actor Shraddha Arya lauds his work commitment